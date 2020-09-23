Analysts Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Fabrinet posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

FN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

FN opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85.

In related news, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $809,128.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,933.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $144,186.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,230 shares of company stock worth $4,173,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Fabrinet by 7.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1,425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 135,338 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $716,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

