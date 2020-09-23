Analysts Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.21). GameStop posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GameStop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in GameStop by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 34,539,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,794. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $688.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

