Analysts Expect Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) will report sales of $25.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.30 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $109.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.80 million to $109.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $129.90 million, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $130.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $7.20 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang acquired 10,395 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $79,105.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,356.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney acquired 7,200 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $56,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 967,497 shares in the company, valued at $7,633,551.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,295 shares of company stock worth $205,989 over the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,600,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,240,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

