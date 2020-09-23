Analysts Expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Invesco posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

In related news, Director Sarah Beshar purchased 9,500 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,601.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan purchased 290,300 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 56.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 40,217 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invesco by 10.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 312,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,479 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Invesco by 28.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Invesco by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Invesco by 56.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 104,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,836 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.41. 192,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,985,915. Invesco has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco (IVZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.