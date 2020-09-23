Analysts Expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Announce -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.69). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,228,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,259 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,809,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,170,000 after purchasing an additional 139,437 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,645,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,659,000 after purchasing an additional 73,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,724,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,251,000 after buying an additional 1,337,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

IOVA traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $33.51. 748,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,579. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.