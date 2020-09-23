Analysts Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. Kadant posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.35. The company had a trading volume of 49,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,502. Kadant has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $127.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $120,756.16. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $121,499.07. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

