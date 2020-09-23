Analysts Expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Brokerages expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) will announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

