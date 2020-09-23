Analysts Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report $51.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $60.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $213.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.87 million to $217.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $233.40 million, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $254.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Main Street Capital’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,875. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 211,754 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 948.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 166,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 145,564 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 20,130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 146,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 145,344 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

