Analysts Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $895.39 Million

Brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to announce $895.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $892.63 million to $900.20 million. Paychex reported sales of $992.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

