Analysts Expect Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Veru posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%.

VERU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 114.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the second quarter valued at $785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Veru by 703.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 106,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veru by 199.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.33 million, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.14. Veru has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

