Analysts Expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.77 Million

Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) to announce sales of $204.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.82 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $287.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $817.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $769.00 million to $900.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $899.00 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCC. ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HCC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,788. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

