Analysts Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Webster Financial posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.68 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 77.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 37.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,217.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 238,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,485,000 after buying an additional 75,287 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 94.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 66,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

WBS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,525. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $54.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

