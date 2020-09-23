Analysts Set Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) PT at $1.41

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACST. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Aegis downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. 13,743,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,423. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.91.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

