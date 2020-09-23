Analysts Set Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) PT at $17.00

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of AOSL traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 84,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $15.08.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

