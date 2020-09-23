Analysts Set eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Target Price at $15.43

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGAN. Roth Capital upped their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,802.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $48,334.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $672,085 in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in eGain by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in eGain by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 731,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 203,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eGain by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 131,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in eGain by 876.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 668,616 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 184,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.33 million, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. eGain has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, research analysts expect that eGain will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

