Analysts Set Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Target Price at $17.25

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCFT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter valued at $187,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 20.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCFT traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. 410,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,592. Mastercraft Boat has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $347.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.37.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

