Analysts Set Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) PT at $22.35

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.35.

SAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

SAR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. 28,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,636. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.62. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($2.54). The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 43.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,702,629.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 716,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,368.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,490. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 334.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 26.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.