Analysts Set TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) PT at €24.45

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.45 ($28.76).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEG. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TEG stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €25.50 ($30.00). The company had a trading volume of 497,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 12 month high of €26.28 ($30.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €24.90 and its 200 day moving average is €21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

