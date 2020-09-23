Analysts Set Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target at $47.11

Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,765.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,892. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Trimble by 126.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 32.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 44.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $48.55. 851,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Trimble has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $54.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

