Analysts Set Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT at $21.53

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.97.

VCTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 66,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,013. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 56.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 8.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

