Analysts Set WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) PT at $39.33

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 40.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,281,000 after buying an additional 404,163 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 1,484.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 297,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 278,981 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 98.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 241,536 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 875,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 196,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,874,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,718,000 after purchasing an additional 157,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.56. 232,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

