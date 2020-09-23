AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 80.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. AnarchistsPrime has a market cap of $365.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded 79.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ACP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime . The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info

AnarchistsPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

