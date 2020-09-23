AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $10.12 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $383.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.97.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 62.76%. The company had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,814.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,816,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 79,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 188,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 109,616 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 794,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 50,845 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

