ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $80.87.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick D. Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,894.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 77.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

