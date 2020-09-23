Ankr One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.78 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, Hotbit, Coinone and BitMax. Ankr has a total market cap of $31.27 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043569 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.55 or 0.04398328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009495 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00056980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034278 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,829,566,044 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinsuper, CoinExchange, ABCC, Hotbit, Coinall, Sistemkoin, KuCoin, Binance DEX, Bgogo, BitMax, Bitinka, Huobi Korea, Coinone, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bithumb and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

