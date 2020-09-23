Ankr Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.78 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, ABCC, Bithumb and Bgogo. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $31.27 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043569 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.55 or 0.04398328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009495 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00056980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034278 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,829,566,044 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Coinone, Huobi Korea, Bgogo, Bithumb, BitMax, ABCC, Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Coinall, Bitinka, CoinExchange, Hotbit, KuCoin, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

