ANON (ANON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ANON has a market capitalization of $22,307.98 and $6.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ANON has traded down 37.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00229317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00082518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.26 or 0.01468452 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00188696 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

