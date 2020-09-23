ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a buy rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $315.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $354.87.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock worth $1,640,301 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ANSYS by 6.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ANSYS by 31.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

