Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 155293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATE. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.50 price objective on Antibe Therapeutics and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of $109.70 million and a PE ratio of -4.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 million. Research analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

