APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.65 and last traded at C$15.15. 12,851,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 6,580,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.84 million.

