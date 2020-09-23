apM Coin (APM) Price Up 113.6% Over Last Week

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 61.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 113.6% against the dollar. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and $6.51 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,625,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

