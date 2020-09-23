Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AINV. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Shares of AINV opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 51.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 504.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at $1,781,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at $637,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

