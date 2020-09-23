AppCoins (APPC) Price Reaches $0.0311 on Major Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BiteBTC, IDEX and Huobi. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and $103,341.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00040336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00228472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00080227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.01469709 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00201722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000686 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

