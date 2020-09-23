AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered AppFolio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.50.

APPF opened at $142.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 165.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.96 and a 200-day moving average of $136.99. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $81.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Klaus Schauser sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $2,498,186.70. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $397,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,512 shares of company stock worth $16,332,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $855,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

