Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) will announce sales of $500,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. Aptinyx posted sales of $940,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year sales of $1.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 million to $1.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,764.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.15%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 712.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,019,108 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aptinyx by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 55,482 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 128,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. 207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,935. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $160.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

