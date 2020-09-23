Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS)’s share price traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.89. 1,002,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 951,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APTO shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.96.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, CFO Gregory K. Chow sold 126,668 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $766,341.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jotin Marango sold 20,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $132,797.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,340 shares of company stock worth $2,301,081. Corporate insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 544.1% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,918,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,960 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,158,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth $4,941,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $4,733,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 72.5% during the first quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 776,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 326,196 shares during the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

