AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) Stock Price Down 6%

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB)’s stock price was down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 2,203,586 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 548% from the average daily volume of 340,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11).

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

