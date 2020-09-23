Aragon Price Reaches $3.20 on Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Aragon has a total market cap of $105.91 million and $26.30 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00030349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 27.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043843 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.18 or 0.04408477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009513 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00059279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034246 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (ANT) is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,142,159 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

