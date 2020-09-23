ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Shares Down 1%

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on ARC Resources from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65.

