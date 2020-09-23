Arcblock Price Tops $0.0942 on Major Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0942 or 0.00000894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene, LBank and Bibox. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00229297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00083544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.01483932 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00191405 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, LBank, CoinBene, DragonEX, Huobi, Kucoin, BitMart, Cobinhood, DDEX, IDEX, Bithumb, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

