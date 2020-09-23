Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.03% from the stock’s current price.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Arconic has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Arconic will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at $331,802,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,946,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,889 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth $27,205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,560 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,670,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.