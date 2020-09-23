Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Down 12.7%

Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) dropped 12.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.16. Approximately 668,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 595,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

RCUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.39). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II bought 5,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $107,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,179 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $365,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

