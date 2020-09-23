Ardor (ARDR) Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $54.95 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Poloniex, Binance and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006190 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017176 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019388 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000420 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

