Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Insider Bennett Rosenthal Sells 44,788 Shares

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 44,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $1,739,565.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Friday, September 18th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 65,008 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $2,581,467.68.

ARES traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.51. 625,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,630. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Management Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $326.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.49 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ares Management by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $2,993,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ares Management by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 51,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ares Management by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.