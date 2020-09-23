Arion (ARION) Hits Market Capitalization of $21,805.51

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Arion has a total market capitalization of $21,805.51 and $11.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00228131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00077947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.01461796 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00200837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,004,716 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

