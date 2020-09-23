Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANET. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.62.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $199.93 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $267.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.78 and its 200-day moving average is $213.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $2,156,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,526.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total transaction of $1,773,063.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $827,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,114 shares of company stock worth $17,473,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after buying an additional 539,240 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $58,841,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 343.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after acquiring an additional 243,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2,378.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,876,000 after acquiring an additional 202,293 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.