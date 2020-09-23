Ark (ARK) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.23 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00002773 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptomate, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. Ark has a total market capitalization of $36.10 million and $1.23 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00024442 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000481 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 152,229,164 coins and its circulating supply is 124,008,267 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, OKEx, Bit-Z, Upbit, COSS, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

