Artfinity (AT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.01 Million

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Artfinity token can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $102,870.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Artfinity has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043618 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.22 or 0.04398190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009506 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00056873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034332 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002191 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

