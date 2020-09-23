Arweave Achieves Market Capitalization of $95.87 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Arweave has a total market cap of $95.87 million and $1.57 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $2.87 or 0.00027239 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043569 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.55 or 0.04398328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009495 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00056980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034278 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

