Arweave (AR) Trading Down 25.3% This Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $2.87 or 0.00027239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $95.87 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arweave has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

